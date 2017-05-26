Community celebrates the return of injured firefighter James Moya

The Shamrock community is coming together to celebrate the return of injured volunteer firefighter James Moya.

"It's been a complete roller coaster ride. March 23rd, in the blink of an eye, our lives changed," said James' wife Alisha.

Moya was at a loss for words when we asked him about a day he'll never forget.

"It was pretty crazy... it was wild," said Moya.

He was trapped inside his motor grader while working a fire in Wheeler County. After suffering burns to 30 percent of his body, he spent 60 days in the Lubbock Burn Unit. Recently, the Shamrock community welcomed him home. Moya's fellow firefighters say when they found out he was injured, it was rough on all of them.

"It was scary to think that one of your own is getting hurt," said firefighter Paul Franks. "I don't want to say you're in a panic mode, but you're real concerned for your friend and your brother."

Fire Chief Randy Tallant said there are two moments that day he'll never forget.

"One is when he finally got his radio to work. He got on the radio and said 'I'm burned, I need medevac and I think I'm going into shock,'" said Tallant. "We looked, and looked, and looked and we were just frantic trying to find out where he was at."

Chief Tallant also said he'll never forget loading Moya into the ambulance.

"For some reason or another we locked eyes, and I told him it's going to be alright," said Tallant. "He sat there a minute and he just shook his head no, and that's one thing right there that just nearly took me to my knees."

Alisha said between raising their three small boys at home and helping James heal, the road to recovery has been quite the struggle.

"It's been a lot of physical pain and a lot of mental issues," said Alisha. "He remembers everything from the fire, he remembers a lot from the burn ICU."

She said James often suffers from PTSD.

"So if it's not him waking me up in the middle of the night with nightmares, it's me waking him up," said Alisha.

The family is trying to put those struggles behind them by celebrating James' life. In honor of his return and his 26th birthday, the Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a party for James this weekend and they are inviting everyone across the Panhandle to attend.

The party begins tomorrow evening at 6:30 at their fire station in Shamrock, located at 103 E 5th Street.

If you would like to help the Moya family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page. You can also donate to their medical fund at their bank, Aim bank under their names James and Alisha Moya.

