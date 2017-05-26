Lake Meredith introduces "Movies at the Lake"

Lakes across the Panhandle are preparing for large crowds this Memorial weekend but one lake is offering a new event for visitors.

For the first time, Lake Meredith will host a new event called "Movies at the Lake."

Lake Meredith's Superintendent and other groups like Project Fritch America have been working hand in hand to bring more activities to the lake.

"Movies at the Lake" will be a free activity visitors can enjoy.

The shows will be held inside the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater.

"We can seat about 1,200 and we hope everybody comes because this is kind of a unique experience you are not going to find probably anywhere in the Texas Panhandle," said Tim Cruze, chief of interpretation, education and visitors services at Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries.

Cruze says the amphitheater has gone through several renovations over the past couple of years to attract visitors.

"We're doing this for the community. We want the folks to come out because this is their national park and we want them to enjoy and have a safe time," Cruze said.

A small snack shack will be open during the movies offering sodas, popcorn, candy and other treats.

Those who attend the shows can bring seat cushions and blankets, but park officials say glass objects will not be allowed.

Cruze says there will be extra staff members working the movie nights for the public's safety and staff members will keep a close eye on the amphitheater throughout the week to protect the site from any type of vandalism.

"Vandalism is one of the things that a lot of national parks faces and that is one of the things that we are constantly battling," Cruze said. "We want to be able to provide a safe place for people to come out and especially for families to enjoy with out having to worry about something happening or some kind of vandalism of some sort."

"Movies at the Lake" will kick off May 27 at 9:00 p.m. with Star War's Rogue One.

You can find a full list of movie dates, titles and showing times here.

