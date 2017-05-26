Scholarship program aims to help young men in North Heights area

A new program called Revelation in Self Elevation, or RISE, is working to boost the chances for young men from the North Heights neighborhood to do well in areas such as school and work.

The program will give scholarships to young men in the North Heights Alternative School in memory of Gregory Battee who was shot in Amarillo earlier this year.

The group also wants to develop a network of community mentors to help steer young men into productive pursuits.

RISE works with Amarillo National Bank, and you can donate at Amarillo, Borger and Pampa locations.

Scholarships will be awarded at a benefit on June 23.

