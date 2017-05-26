Deaf Smith County Hospital District could save almost $3M - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Deaf Smith County Hospital District could save almost $3M

By Kevin Welch, Assignments Manager
DEAF SMITH, TX (KFDA) -

The Deaf Smith County Hospital District could refinance $23 million in debt to save almost $3 million in interest.

The district's board of directors announced the plan today.

Members voted unanimously to approve issuing new bonds if it can get terms that save at least $2.8 million over the life of the debt.

The proceeds would pay off the original debt that has a higher interest rate.

The original bonds funded the construction of the Hereford Regional Medical Center and the purchase of medical equipment. 

