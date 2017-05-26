WTAMU gives extra computers to area high school

High school students interested in digital art and photography classes are getting an upgrade, thanks to a donation made by West Texas A&M University.
High school students interested in digital art and photography classes are getting an upgrade, thanks to a donation made by West Texas A&M University.
In honor of Memorial Day, a service to remember fallen soldiers will take place at Dreamland Cemetery.
In honor of Memorial Day, a service to remember fallen soldiers will take place at Dreamland Cemetery.
Weather Outlook for Friday, May 26
Weather Outlook for Friday, May 26
One man was indicted today after a traffic stop in Gray County led to a Gray County Sheriff's Office Deputy finding five kilograms of methamphetamine.
One man was indicted today after a traffic stop in Gray County led to a Gray County Sheriff's Office Deputy finding five kilograms of methamphetamine.
Early Friday morning Amarillo fire crews worked to battle a structure fire in the 1600 block of Western St.
Early Friday morning Amarillo fire crews worked to battle a structure fire in the 1600 block of Western St.