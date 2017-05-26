WTAMU gives extra computers to area high school

High school students interested in digital art and photography classes are getting an upgrade, thanks to a donation made by West Texas A&M University.

The university donated 25 iMac computers to Tascosa High School in Amarillo for use by students taking the two courses. The computers became available after WTAMU upgraded its own computer lab and had additional units leftover.

The donation is the latest hardware exchange -- WTAMU says Amarillo Independent School District recently donated server equipment to the university.

