Volunteer fire departments across the panhandle directly benefiting from local fundraiser

An Amarillo business has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle volunteer fire departments this weekend.
Around 78% of Texas firefighters are volunteers and many across the panhandle fought wildfires earlier this year and lost equipment and gear in the battle.
You can help the cause and enjoy a day of pool and darts at J.R.'s Pool Palace this Sunday, May 28th with sign-ups lasting from noon to 1 p.m.
It's $10 to buy in for the pool tournament and $5 to buy in for darts. Food and beverages will be available as well.
For more information contact Cricket Linker at 523-9645 or email them at usasonsofliberty@gmail.com
High school students interested in digital art and photography classes are getting an upgrade, thanks to a donation made by West Texas A&M University.
In honor of Memorial Day, a service to remember fallen soldiers will take place at Dreamland Cemetery.
Weather Outlook for Friday, May 26
One man was indicted today after a traffic stop in Gray County led to a Gray County Sheriff's Office Deputy finding five kilograms of methamphetamine.
Early Friday morning Amarillo fire crews worked to battle a structure fire in the 1600 block of Western St.
