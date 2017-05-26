Volunteer fire departments across the panhandle directly benefiting from local fundraiser

An Amarillo business has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle volunteer fire departments this weekend.

Around 78% of Texas firefighters are volunteers and many across the panhandle fought wildfires earlier this year and lost equipment and gear in the battle.

You can help the cause and enjoy a day of pool and darts at J.R.'s Pool Palace this Sunday, May 28th with sign-ups lasting from noon to 1 p.m.

It's $10 to buy in for the pool tournament and $5 to buy in for darts. Food and beverages will be available as well.

For more information contact Cricket Linker at 523-9645 or email them at usasonsofliberty@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.