MEMORIAL DAY SPECIAL: Honorary service planned to remember fallen soldiers

In honor of Memorial Day, a service to remember fallen soldiers will take place at Dreamland Cemetery.

The service will start at 11 o'clock Monday morning and Dreamland Cemetery is located at 26500 South U.S.Highway 87.

Guest speaker, Skip Huskey will be there and invites you to attend. Organizers encourage folks to bring a lawn chair and umbrella.

For more information you can call park manager, Bill Seals at 655-2919.

