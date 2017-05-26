City of Amarillo to host water usage meetings

City officials are inviting the public to attend one of two water meetings next week where information about water use and conservation will be presented and discussed.

The first meeting will be held Tuesday, May 20 from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Hillside Elementary School cafeteria. The school is located at 9600 Perry Ave.

The second meeting is two days later, June 1, from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the City View Elementary School cafeteria. The school is located at 3400 Knoll Dr.

An irrigation specialist will be in attendance to go over information on the most common types of sprinkler systems and answer any irrigation related questions, according to the city.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved