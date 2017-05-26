Early morning fire damages Amarillo business

Early Friday morning Amarillo fire crews worked to battle a structure fire in the 1600 block of Western St.

Around 12:45 a.m crews responded to a call about a blaze at Amarillo Gold and Silver Exchange.

Four units were on scene and traffic was shut down in both directions on Western St. until the blaze was under control.

At this time there is no word on the amount of damage or if there were any injuries.

We will continue to follow the story and bring you new details as they become available.

