Friday's Weather: Warm day with high temps in the mid 80s to 90s

Weather Outlook for Friday, May 26

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It will be another warm to hot day across the area as temperatures warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s.

A cold front moved through overnight, and will keep areas to the north in the 80s today.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds possible throughout the day.

Winds will be out of the northwest through the morning turning southwest this afternoon.

Winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be warm again with temps in the 80s and 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible late in the day, with the greatest chance in the northern panhandle.

Temps will be more seasonal through the rest of the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny with the chance for a few late day showers and storms.

Thunderstorms become more likely towards the middle of next week.

Temps remain seasonal throughout next week as well.

