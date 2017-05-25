Parents encourage living #OneEarOut after daughter was hit by train

After a teenage girl was hit by a train in Canadian, an organization is working with her parents to encourage people to be aware of their surroundings.

ReAnna Wilson,13, was killed while crossing train tracks in Canadian. Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis said investigators believe she was distracted.

"It is believed the girl was distracted by her cell phone and ear buds which prevented her from hearing the approaching train," said Lewis. "It is also believed that she stepped onto the tracks and then stopped, looking down at her phone and was struck by a passing train."

While her parents weren't ready to speak to us about the incident, they tell us they know ReAnna's accident happened for a reason. Her mother Ashley Wilson said they want to let the world know that headphones can be dangerous.

Following her death, founder of #OneEarOut Mark Neitro reached out to ReAnna's mother to help. The organization's goal is to raise awareness about distracted headphone use. Neitro said it wasn't easy reaching out to Ashley.

"I just said 'I know, what you're going through and I know it's a difficult time right now, and please don't respond to me right now but know we're out here and we want to help you through this situation,'" said Neitro.

#OneEarOut named ReAnna their 16th One Ear Out Angel to encourage people to be alert at all times. It's not just on the train tracks, Neitro said distractions are everywhere.

"There's so many people out there running, walking, cycling, with both headphones on," said Neitro. "It's also bad people around them or something else happening, you never know what's going to happen around you, and it's just scary the number of people that aren't paying attention to their surroundings."

Neitro encourages parents to have a conversation with their kids about the dangers of being distracted by their headphones. He also say there's headphones out there that allow you to have the best of both worlds called AfterShockz.

"It's called bone conductive technology, so what it does is instead of going through your ear, it vibrates through the bone in your ear. So, you're able to hear your music and your surroundings at the same time," said Neitro.

The #OneEarOut campaign encourages people to make a pledge to save lives by taking a selfie and using the hashtag #OneEarOut. The organization hopes by sharing those pictures on social media, more people will hear their message.

For more information on #OneEarOut, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.