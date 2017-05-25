Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County Crime Stoppers are looking for a wanted fugitive. 

Miriam Ortiz is wanted for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

If you have any information on where to find Ortiz, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here

If your tip leads to her arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000. 

