Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Moore County Crime Stoppers are looking for a wanted fugitive.
One man has died after an ATV accident Wednesday night.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, May 25
As schools in the panhandle prepare for summer break many educators are worried their students will forget what they learned this spring.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire which caused $13,000 worth of damage.
