Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Moore County Crime Stoppers are looking for a wanted fugitive.

Miriam Ortiz is wanted for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

If you have any information on where to find Ortiz, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

If your tip leads to her arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.