Traffic stop leads to meth bust in Gray County

One man was indicted today after a traffic stop in Gray County led to a Gray County Sheriff's Office Deputy finding five kilograms of methamphetamine.

At around 1:33 a.m., April 27, A Gray County Sheriff's Office Deputy stopped a Grey 2006 Volkswagen Jetta for failing to dim headlights.

Officials say the deputy noticed indicators of possible criminal activity. While in the process of issuing a warning, officials say the deputy noticed that the reason for the driver's travel did not make sense and that the car was not registered to the driver, who was later identified as Seijer Humberto Castillo Gil.

The deputy then asked Castillo Gil for consent to search the car, to which officers say he replied, "Are you serious right now?"

Castillo Gil then told the deputy that there were narcotics in the trunk of the car. The Deputy then deployed his K9, and his K9 alerted to the car.

During the search of the car, DPS officials say the deputy discovered four bundles in pop-tart boxes in a duffel bag hidden in the trunk of the car.

The bundles contained a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine had a gross weight of five kilograms.

Castillo Gil stated that he was traveling from Phoenix, Arizona to Atlanta, Georgia, and that there were three males and a female in a Gray Toyota Camry following him.

He also stated that he was getting paid $2,000 and that he knew there were narcotics in the trunk of the car.

Seijer Humberto Castillo Gil is now in the Randall County Jail.

