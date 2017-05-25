ATV accident results in one death

One man has died after an ATV accident Wednesday night.

Around 9:21 p.m., Fredrick Ehmann, 67, of Miami was driving a 2012 Honda Rancher ATV heading east on FM-1268.

DPS Officials say Ehmann fell off of the ATV and landed in the eastbound lane. The ATV continued to travel north of the roadway, through a barbed-wire fence, rolling over onto its side.

The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck was also traveling east on FM-1268 in the same area. DPS officials say the driver glanced over at the lights illuminating from the ATV at the fence line and did not see Ehmann lying on the roadway.

Ehmann was struck by the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

