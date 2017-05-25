Water-efficient products tax holiday this Memorial Day weekend

This weekend, Texas families will have a chance to shop tax free, and save a little water and energy in the process.

Starting Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, Texas will have the water-efficient products sales tax holiday.

Products that display a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax-free for personal or business use.

WaterSense products include toilets, showerheads, faucets, and water conserving products that are used for conserving or retaining ground water.

For more information visit comptroller.texas.gov or epa.gov/watersense

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.