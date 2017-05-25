$1.67M in marijuana found during traffic stop

More than 275 pounds of marijuana were discovered during a traffic stop in Oldham County Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety / Source: DPS

Authorities seized more than 275 pounds of marijuana earlier this week during a traffic stop in Oldham County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said a trooper stopped an out-of-state driver on Interstate 40 near Vega and discovered several vacuum-sealed packages inside luggage in the rear cargo area. DPS valued the drugs around $1.67 million.

A DPS canine unit had been called to the scene and alerted the trooper, according to officials.

Adan Ontiveros, 39, of Tucson, Ariz., was arrested and booked into the Oldham County jail on a felony possession of marijuana charge.

