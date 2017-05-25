House fire causes $13,000 in damage

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire which caused $13,000 worth of damage.

Crews arrived to 2017 NW 19th just after 6:40 a.m. to find smoke and fire coming out of the front door of the home.

After knocking down the fire at the front door, firefighters entered the home and just after 7 a.m. the fire was deemed under control.

When crews first arrived on scene they found a resident of the home trying to put out the fire, he told AFD that he was across the street and when he heard the sirens and looked over to see smoke coming from his home.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire started in the living room and they ruled the fire accidental due to an unattended warming fire.

