Bad Magik Music Festival coming to Sam Houston Park

This weekend local musicians will be coming together to perform in Amarillo's biggest free music festival.

Amarillo musicians from all genres will be performing at the Bad Magik Music Festival at Sam Houston Park this Saturday.

The goal of the event is to celebrate the diversity and talent of Amarillo's music scene while enjoying food, shopping, and community.

"We wanted to give musicians a change of venue," says event organizer Scott Stine. "Most of them play in bars to the same 25 people and we wanted to give them the opportunity to play for more and give the community the opportunity to support up and coming local musicians."

Last year over 500 people attended the festival making Bad Magik the largest free music festival in the panhandle.

Performers include Maggie Burt, Jason Hodges, Smooth Taste, Lakehouse Project, Uncle Puppy & the Rejects, Dallas Owens, Comanche Moon, Deathbelles, City Will Shake, Rupert the Duke.

Vendors for this year's festival include Shi-Lee’s Soul Food, Fireslice, Free Cheese Prints, Amie’s Face and Body Paint, Orcgore Illustrations, ACTS Community Center, Fishlady’s Fashion Boutique, Gamequest, Actual Size, Font and Fiddle, and Amarillo College.

The concert series is this Saturday, May 27 from noon to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.



