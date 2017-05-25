Thursday's Weather: Hot day with high temps in the upper 90s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, May 25

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Our warm up continues, it’s going to be a mild start to the day and a hot afternoon as we warm into the mid to upper 90s.

A few locations will reach 100. Skies will be sunny and winds will be breezy.

Winds will be out of the west at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph.

Overnight lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

Friday will be another warm day with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s under sunny skies.

The weekend won’t be quite as warm with temps in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend.

