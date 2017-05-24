Center City kicking off 3 Amarillo summer events

Summer is almost here, and Center City of Amarillo is ready to kick off several free activities they said will keep people entertained all summer long.

High Noon on the Square is back for its 23rd summer starting Wednesday, June 7th, on the lawn of the Potter County Courthouse.

Different performers and restaurants will be featured each Wednesday this summer, ranging from ballet and barbecue to singers and sandwiches.

"Our motto at High Noon is 'the music is free, lunch is only eight dollars,'" said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. "We want the whole community to come out and enjoy an old fashioned community picnic at High Noon on the Square."

And later that week, the Amarillo Community Market will open for its second season.

More than 80 vendors will sell food, clothing, crafts and more every Saturday through mid-October.

That's triple the vendors from last year, and it will be open twice as long, with extended hours running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"It was just a wonderful pedestrian mall," said Duke. "People walked up and down with the vendors and would even continue walking to some of our downtown restaurants. It really brought a great crowd down here on Saturday mornings."

New this year on June 10th, artists around Amarillo are invited to compete in an outdoor painting competition .

"We're going to have a competition and artists are going to show up with their blank canvases, pay a little entry fee, and then they can paint in the outdoors anywhere in the cultural district," said Duke.

Artists will be able to display their work at a show and awards ceremony that night, with judges ready to select winners.

"We know it's going to be a big deal to drive around the cultural district and see all the people painting," said Duke.

