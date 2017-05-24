Fighting poverty in the panhandle, one red nose at a time

Thousands of people across the nation will pick up a red nose tomorrow to help fight child poverty. While it might be a silly concept, those noses help not only the nation's poverty crisis, but those needing help in our community as well.

Red Nose Day benefits larger charities like Feeding America. Because the High Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, when you buy a red nose, you help out the food bank. Red Nose Day will provide the High Plains Food Bank with $10,000, helping them produce thousands of meals to those in need.

High Plains Food Bank Communications and Marketing Manager Emily Bell said when summer arrives, children may have a harder time getting the meals they need.

"Schools out, so they're not receiving that meal during the school day, and we know well that these kids are hungry," said Bell. "For families who are struggling with poverty, with hunger and with food insecurity, this is a way that we know they are at least getting one full meal a day."

Local education and poverty expert Anette Carlisle said poverty can affect performance when school is in session, making these meals even more important.

"If you're in a desperate situation where you're really focused on survival, education isn't as important as it might be if you're in a comfortable situation," said Carlisle.

United Way Executive Director Katie Noffsker said poverty is an every day battle. She compared it to quicksand saying once you're trapped, it's hard to get out. The United Way has a prevention program to keep families from falling into poverty. Noffsker said there's three things you can do to reduces the chances of it happening to you.

""Graduate from high school, work full time and wait till your married before you have children," said Noffsker.

If you or someone you know are struggling with food insecurity, you can visit the High Plains Food Bank website to get the resources you need. If you are struggling with poverty, call the Texas Panhandle/United Way helpline at 2-1-1 or visit the United Way's website. If you would like to donate to the Red Nose Campaign, click here.

