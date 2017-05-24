Eastern New Mexico holds Red Nose Day for children in need

United Way of Eastern New Mexico (UWENM) is now preparing for their second annual Red Nose Day which will help provide funding for area children in need.

UWENM has an array of programs that help serve children living in or close to poverty in Roosevelt and Curry counties.

In 2016, United Way's Red Nose Day and penny drive raised about $7,00,0 and they hope to double that amount this year.

"Last year, we decided that we would start to focus on programs that really address child well-being and youth success." said Erinn Burch, UWENM Executive Director. "In part of that, we wanted to really get our community involved."

About 12 businesses in Portales and Clovis participated in this years red nose initiative and penny drive that began in April.

The funding will provide education, clothing and food to children in Eastern New Mexico. So far, more than $1,100 has been raised.

"I think it's great that the community is helping United Way," said Debbie Womack, The Citizens Bank, Clovis. "You hear where people from other parts of the country aren't like this, and it is great to live in a community where everybody likes help when somebody is in trouble. Today, we have been helping United Way count all of their coins. It's a great opportunity to help our community, and The Citizens Bank is always behind United Way."

The official Red Nose Day will be held May 24, at 5 pm in Clovis, NM at Hillcrest Park at 1201 Sycamore St.

The total earnings will be announced at the Red Nose Day.

Everyone is invited to the event where they can enjoy games and help United Way raise more money for area children.

The event is $10 for anyone 12 and up, but it is free if you bring a package of diapers.

For more information about UWENM, you can visit their website.

