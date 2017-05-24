Locals train to fight technology related crimes against children

Hundreds gathered in Amarillo today to combat and prevent child exploitation and trafficking.

Child pornography, online sexual solicitation and child sex trafficking are the top three most common crimes The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sees.

"All of these crimes, they are happening everywhere.They are happening in peoples backyards, and law enforcement knows that," NCMEC Senior Outreach Manager Meghan Zuraw said. "Often officials encounter these type of crimes when they are investigating other type of crimes."

Over 100 people from different agencies attended today's conference.

Each session focused on internet trafficking, how to identify victims, the investigation that goes into these cases and how they are prosecuted.

One of today's goals was to provide proper training so that attendees can help fight these crimes and reduce them.

Another objective was to network and connect different agencies.

"It is important for me to connect all the players so they can put a face with this, and they can say 'when I have an issue, when I have a questions, when I have a kid I don't know what to do with, who do I pick up the phone and call in Amarillo," Zuraw said.

Throughout the day, speakers shared cases they have worked on and provided attendees with new resources, education and guidance.

"We really do hope the different sessions provide different prospective but attendees find they have practical information to leave with about investigating, about conducting traffic stops, about getting to the arrest and getting to the conviction," Zuraw.

NCMEC's goal was to provide proper training so that attendees can help fight these crimes and reduce them.

Training will wrap up May 25, 2017 on National Missing Children's Day.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.