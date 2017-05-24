TxDOT celebrating their 100th Anniversary

The Texas Highway Department is celebrating their 100th Anniversary this year, and they want you to be a part of it.

Thursday, May 25, the TxDOT Childress District will host the anniversary celebration.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony starting at 2 p.m.

After the ceremony, guests are encouraged to stay for more centennial activities including a 1918 Liberty Truck, tours of the TxDOT District Office, period cars and equipment, the TxDOT museum, and trivia games and prizes.

TxDOT Childress District Office

7599 US 287

Childress, TX 79201

For more on TxDOT's 100th Anniversary visit dot.state.tx.us/txdot100

