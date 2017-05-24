Young Professionals United to host network, community event - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Young Professionals United to host network, community event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The group Young Professionals United will hold its summer kickoff bash in Amarillo Thursday evening.

The event will give early-to-midyear professionals in the Amarillo and Canyon areas an opportunity to network and volunteer in the community.

It begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo.

It is free to attend. 

