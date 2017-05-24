Cinergy Entertainment Group announces new project for Town Square Village

Dallas based Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced it has applied for a building permit in Town Square Village at 9201 Cinergy Square in Amarillo.

The building is planned to have ten auditoriums, eighteen bowling lanes, two full service bars, a game floor with 110 interactive games, dining, a multi-level laser tag arena, a black light ropes course, and multiple event rooms.

The auditoriums will feature wall to wall screens, electric recliner seating, and food service for a dine-in theater experience.

"We originally anticipated an opening date of late 2017," Jeff Benson, Cinergy's CEO said.

"Cinergy in Amarillo will now feature multiple escape rooms, a second bar, more bowling lanes than originally planned, and an outdoor patio featuring fire pits and an indoor/outdoor bar, plus more theater searing, all still in a 90,000 square foot building."

The location will include Cinergy's first escape rooms, "An escape room is a physical adventure game in which player must use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles to escape within a set time limit," Darek Heath, Cinergy's VP of Operations explained.

The company plans to begin construction by August 1, with a target open date in the fall of 2018.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.