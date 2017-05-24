Office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt Office Components due to fall hazard

Almost 48,000 office chairs are being recalled across the United States today for a fall hazard that has been identified.

This recall involves office chairs with a Leggett & Platt Office Components LP01 synchro slider mechanism. The slider mechanism allows the user to adjust the seat depth. The sliders were sold on five brands of office chairs: Hon, Hugg, JSI, Sitmatic and Via Seating.

Brand Model Name Model Numbers Via Seating Proform Brisbane Genie Riva Act II 1303-62C, 1305-62C, 1503-62C, 1505-62C, 151-62C, 152-62C, 1603-62C, 1605-62C, 1605-MPC, 161-62C, 162-62C, 1703-62C, 1705-62C, 171-62C, 172-62C, 172-MPC, 1PTG-401-62C, 1PTG-402-62C, 1PTG-421-62C, 2R12-62C, 2R22-62C, 2R32-62C, 2V24-62C, 2V34-62C, 3403-62C, 3405-62C, 3603-62C, 3605-62C, 3803-62C, 3805-62C, 401-62C, 402-62C, 404-62C, 405-62C, 408-62C, 409-62C, 421-62C, 425-62C, 4M12-62C, 4M14-62C, 4M22-62C, 4M24-62C, 4M32-62C, 4M34-62C, 4R12-62C, 4R22-62C, 961-62C. The model number, “Via Seating,” and the date of manufacture is located on a white sticker on the underside of the seat mechanism. Hugg Jaguar JA1-21-12-15-12 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Jaguar Series” and model number JA1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Lido LI1-21-12-11-12 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Lido Series” and model number LI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Verona VR1-21-12-12-11 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Verona Series” and model number VR1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Tigre TI1-21-12-15-15 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Tigre Series” and model number TI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Leon LE1-21-12-11-11 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Leon Series” and model number LE1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Opus OP2-31-12-51-11 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Opus Series” and model number OP2. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Regis RE3-31-12-32-12 A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Regis Series” and model number RE3. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label. Sitmatic Beta2 053SN, 057SN, 061SN, 063SE, 063SN, 064SE, 064SN, 065SE, 073SE and 073SN A white label on the chair reads “SITMATIC” and lists the serial and model numbers. Hon Nucleus HN1- The model number, “The HON Company,” a barcode and the date of manufacture (e.g., 9/15) is located on a white label attached to the underside of the seat. JSI/Jasper Seating Protocol PT5610, PT5605T, PT5660U, PT5600 PT5615U PT5650U, PT5610T, PT5605U, PT5665T, PT5600T, PT5660, PT5655T, PT5610U, PT5650, PT5665U, PT5600U, PT5660T, PT5655U, PT5615T, PT5650T A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Protocol Series,” lists the model number and “Syncro tilt w/slider.” Proxy PX800, PX810L, PX810, PX800T, PX800L, PX810T A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Proxy Series,” has the model number and Syncro tilt w/slider.”

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the seat for looseness or a wobble and contact the firm for a free repair.

They were sold at: Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online stores from July 2015 through February 2017 for between $300 and $3,500.

Leggett & Platt toll-free at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LP01service@leggett.com or online at www.lpworkfurniture.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Source; cpsc.gov