Wednesday's Weather: High temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 24th

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is a chilly start to the day with temps in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds are now out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Westerly winds will keep us dry and bring in warmer air. High temps will warm back into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Overnight skies will remain clear and lows will drop into the 50s.

Thursday will be hot and the hottest day of the week, with temps in the 90s, a few locations to the south may come close to 100.

Westerly winds will keep us dry and warm through the end of the work week.

The weekend starts off warm and sunny, with showers developing overnight Saturday.

Cooler temps move in for the rest of the weekend, with temps in the 70s Sunday-Tuesday.

Showers and storms will be possible through the end of the holiday weekend as well.

