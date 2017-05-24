Pricey ride-on toys recalled after crash injuries are reported

Close to 20,000 battery operated ride-on toys for children are being recalled after several reports of injuries.

Company officials with Dynacraft say the acceleration pedal can stick and cause crashes.

The Surge 12V Camo 4X4 was sold at Walmart nationwide between June 2016 and March 2017 for about $300. The Surge 12V XL Quad sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $150 and $200.

The Tonka 12V Might Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and online at ToysRUs.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $350.

The recalled ride-on toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below. The model number, batch number, serial number and the date code , formatted as “MMDDYYYY,” are printed on a label on the bottom of the ride-on toy.

Product Name and Color Model Number Date Codes Batch Number Serial Numbers Surge 12V Camo 4X4 Color: Camouflage and black with orange Surge graphic and accents 8803-31 06082016 06152016 06302016 07142016 07192016 07202016 07262016 07282016 08032016 08092016 08162016 302119 302247 302248 302249 302255 302256 302257 302292 302296 302298 302299 DA0331IF00001-DA0331IF01650 DA0331IG00001-DA0331IG03450 DA0331IH01201-DA0331IH02200 DA0331IH05001-DA0331IH05200 DA0331IH05501-DA0331IH06200 Surge 12V XL Quad Color: Camouflage and black with neon green Surge graphic and accents 8803-38 07222016 08192016 08242016 3101735 3101741 3101743 3101748 3101749 3101750 DA0338IG00001-DA0338IG01250 DA0338IH00001-DA0338IH02200 Tonka 12V Mighty Dump Truck Color: yellow and black with red and white Tonka graphic 8801-96U 05182016 06022016 06162016 06302016 07132016 302203 302205 302207 302209 302211 DA0196IE00141-DA0196IE05500 DA0196IF00001-DA0196IF07400 DA0196IG00001-DA0196IG02500

Consumers should immediately take the recalled ride-on toys away from children and contact Dynacraft to receive a free replacement foot pedal with installation instructions. Consumers in need of assistance with the repair, can bring the ride-on toy to an authorized service center for a free repair.

Dynacraft at 800-551-0032 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.dynacraftwheels.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Source: cpsc.gov