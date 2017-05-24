Salt Rock Lamps recalled over shock & fire hazard

A fire hazard has prompted the company Sportex to expand a recall from earlier this year.

Sportex is recalling an additional 3,900 Salt Rock Lamps after an initial recall of 80,000 back in January.

The Lumiere Salt Rock Lamp has a dimmer switch or plug that overheats at times and can also ignite, causing a shock or fire hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to the store where purchased to receive a full refund or a replacement kit.

The lamps were sold at: At Home, Christmas tree shops, Michaels and other stores nationwide from July 2016 through December 2016 for between $15 and $30.

Sportex at 800-652-3490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or online at www.sportexus.com and click on “Salt Rock Lamps” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: cpsc.gov