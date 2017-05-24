14 month old ingests battery, massive toy spinner recall underway

More than 43,000 spinner toys are being recalled to keep children safe.

Company officials say the cover can come off of the Easter and July 4th light up spinners, exposing the coin cell battery.

Reports of a 14-month old baby ingesting the battery are prompting the recall. An x-ray was conducted and the battery passed through.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled spinners away from children and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby or Mardel store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores nationwide from February 2017 to April 2017 for about $5.

Hobby Lobby Stores at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the Recall tab for more information.

Source: cpsc.gov

