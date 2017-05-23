City council appoints new members to LGC

The LGC is tasked with overseeing construction of the Embassy Suites Hotel, downtown parking garage and MPEV / Source: KFDA

Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith will serve as voting members on the LGC board / Source: KFDA

The group tasked with building the MPEV, Embassy Suites Hotel and downtown parking garage now has two new members who are ready to work on those major downtown Amarillo projects.

Before Tuesday evening, three of the seven voting spots on the Local Government Corporation (LGC) board were empty.

The group barely had enough people to meet a quorum.

The first request made by the new city council last week was to fill the two council member spots on the board as soon as possible.

Council members Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith were chosen Tuesday for those seats, following a lengthy discussion in executive session.

"The LGC, there's a lot of things that they've been a part of in helping Amarillo get better and stronger, and I would like the opportunity to learn that much more about what's going on in Amarillo and how we're going to move Amarillo forward," said Sauer.

"I've been interested in what they're doing," said Smith. "They've had their boat loaded pretty good with the parking garage and the MPEV."

Sauer said he's talked to one current LGC member about what they do, but Smith has not, he's just asked for recent minutes from their meetings.

These are concerns for the chair of the LGC, Sunny Hodge-Campbell.

"I'm really indifferent to the choices that were made tonight," she said. "It's the council and it's their prerogative. There is a learning curve and I look forward to speaking with those that were appointed because I've never spoken to them about LGC before."

Both men said they're looking forward to the challenge at their first LGC meeting next month.

There is still one more vacant spot on that board.

The council said they will soon begin looking for applicants to fill that seat.

