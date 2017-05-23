Clovis man found guilty of police officer shooting

A Clovis man has been found guilty of shooting a police officer.

Anthony Baca, 35, was found guilty today of assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, aggravated battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

In August, 2016, an officer stopped Baca while riding his bicycle for a minor traffic offense. After a warrant check, the officer discovered that Baca had an outstanding felony warrant and attempted to arrest him.

Baca resisted arrest and ran down the alley. The officer chased him deploying his taser, when Baca pulled out a gun and shot the officer. The officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Baca turned himself in two days later.

He was sentenced top the maximum of 15 years in prison, which included enhancements for a prior felony conviction. Since the crimes are considered serious violent offenses, he will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for release or parole.

