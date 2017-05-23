Family of child found alone located

UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department has found the family of a child found walking in the street alone.

Around 3:00 this afternoon, officers were called to 4300 South Aldredge on reports of a child walking alone in the street.

Police say the child is an Asian male who appears to be around two or three years old.

The child is wearing a blue, white and grey shirt with grey shorts.

Officers have gone door-to-door in the area but cannot locate the parents.

If you happen to know the child or the family, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-4257.

