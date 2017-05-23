Family of child found alone located

The Amarillo Police Department has found the family of a child found walking in the street alone.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Texas Regional Office will host a training to support the investigation, response and prosecution of the crimes against children that utilize Internet technologies.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who they believe is using a stolen credit card around Amarillo.
An area restaurant is trying to bring families back to the dinner table with a special promotion this week.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 23
