Training conference providing resources on technology related crimes against children

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Texas Regional Office will host a training to support the investigation, response and prosecution of the crimes against children that utilize Internet technologies.

The training will be held Wednesday, May 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at Amarillo College in the West Campus Lecture Hall, located at 6222 West Ninth Avenue.

The training will provide resources to law enforcement, judges, attorneys and child welfare professionals on recognizing, combating and preventing crimes such as child pornography, online enticement and child sex trafficking.

You can register online here.