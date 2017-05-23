Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in auto burglary, cr - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in auto burglary, credit card theft

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who they believe is using a stolen credit card around Amarillo. 

Officials say the victim had their car broken into and credit card stolen. 

The suspect was last seen in a pickup truck. 

If you have any information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to the suspect's identification or arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000. 

