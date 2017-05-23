Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in auto burglary, credit card theft

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who they believe is using a stolen credit card around Amarillo.

Officials say the victim had their car broken into and credit card stolen.

The suspect was last seen in a pickup truck.

If you have any information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to the suspect's identification or arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

