2 more warrants issued in Ivy investigation

Authorities have issued warrants on two people for their possible connection in a local murder-for-hire investigation.

The Randall County District Attorney's office issued the warrants Tuesday for Patrick Dewayne Clemons, 28, and Amber Nicole Stone, 31.

Clemons is charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder while Stone was charged with arson. Both are currently in TDCJ custody.

Tuesday's update is the latest in the murder-for-hire investigation involving Billy Ivy Jr. and multiple suspected accomplices.

Authorities allege that Ivy hired a woman to kill another person and provided her with a firearm. Ivy's wife, Joanie, and the accused hire hitman, Kimber Eisenhaur, were both arrested.

On Monday, Ivy was also linked to a woman's disappearance in December.

