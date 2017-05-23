Drivers encouraged to keep Car Fit

The Texas Department of Transportation is partnering with AAA, AARP, and AOTA to offer a program called Car Fit.

It's a 12-point checklist program that will assess the fit of a driver's car for safety settings.

The program takes about up to 30 minutes to complete and is designed to help older drivers with the comfort and safety settings in their car.

This includes proper seat belt use, proper positioning on gas and brake pedals and many other helpful safety tips.

The Texas Department of Transportation will host a free Car Fit event until 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association located at 1712 S. Tyler St.

