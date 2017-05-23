Leal's offers 'Kids Eat Free' deal to bring families together

An area restaurant is trying to bring families back to the dinner table with a special promotion this week.

Leal's Mexican Restaurant in Amarillo and Muleshoe says children under 12 can eat for free Tuesday and Wednesday.

The only stipulation, according to the restaurant, is that all family members put away routine dinner table distractions.

Owner Victor Leal said Monday's attacks in the UK prompted the promotion, stating that it is important that families get the most out of their time together.

