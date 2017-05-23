City pools to open this weekend

A sunny Memorial Day weekend will get a little cooler as the City of Amarillo prepares to open all pools for the summer.

The splash pads around the city are already open as temperatures spiked in April and May. The City wants to remind residents there is a splash pad in the Medi Park District designed for kids with special needs to cool off and have fun with their families.

The pools in Southeast Park, Southwest Park and Thompson Park are scheduled to open on Saturday to help you cool down this summer.

PRICES, HOURS FOR CITY POOLS: Southeast Pool | Southwest Pool | Thompson Pool

"We are working hard to make sure the pools are open this weekend," said Parks and Recreation Director Rob Tweet. "We are performing maintenance on the filters, painting the pools and filling them."

MORE: 7-Day Forecast

Swim lessons are also available for kids in the city who are interested in learning to swim on their own and the Parks and Recreation Department is still looking for swim instructors, and life guards to work over the summer.

If you are interested in applying for a job or signing up for swim lessons with the city visit amarilloparks.org for more information.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.