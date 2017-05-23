Tuesday's Weather: Cooler day with highs in the upper 60s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 23

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Light to moderate rain will continue through the early morning, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Showers will end and skies will gradually clear becoming sunny this afternoon.

It will be another cooler day with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. overnight skies will be mostly clear and winds will be breezy, it will be a chilly night with lows in the 40s.

Our warm up begins on Wednesday with temps in the 80s under sunny skies.

Dry conditions and lots of sunshine stick around through the end of the work week and start the weekend with temps in the 90s and upper 80s.

Showers and storms and more seasonal temps return Sunday afternoon into Monday.

