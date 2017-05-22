Man accused of murder for hire is primary suspect in missing girl case

FBI Special Agent Scott Hendricks believes Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. is the primary suspect in Nicole Moore's disappearance last December.

This came out during his testimony in Ivy's original detention hearing where he said the two are known to associates.

Court documents also reveal Moore and Ivy were scheduled to take a trip to pick up some marijuana. Moore allegedly told friends she was afraid to go with Ivy and tried to get someone to go with her.

According to phone location records, their phones met near Soncy and I-40 before traveling west together.

The last cell tower Moore's phone connected to was near Ivy's ranch in rural Oldham County.

Her phone turned off December 2nd and has not been turned on since.

In January, Moore's abandoned Cadillac was discovered in the Toys"R"Us parking lot in Amarillo near the intersection of Soncy and I-40 where the two phones originally met.

She is expected to be dead since no one has heard from her since December.

One of Ivy's attorneys has reached out to NewsChannel10 saying there is a whole lot more to the story, however we have yet to receive more specifics. We do want to emphasize Ivy has not been charged in this case.

Any information received from Ivy's legal team will be updated on this article.

