Unoccupied apartment building catches fire

Several Amarillo fire units worked to extinguish a structure fire earlier this evening.

At 7:16 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1200 North Monroe.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the northeast corner of an unoccupied two-story apartment building with fire extending to the second story.

The fire was under control by 7:28 p.m., but crews continued to search the building for any occupants after the fire was out.

Officials say the apartment showed evidence of homeless activity, but no occupants were located.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined and no damage estimate was made.

