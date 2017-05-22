Unoccupied apartment building catches fire

FBI Special Agent Scott Hendricks believes Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. is the primary suspect in Nicole Moore's disappearance last December.
Several Amarillo fire units worked to extinguish a structure fire earlier this evening.
Parking shouldn't be a problem for those attending the 8 high school graduation ceremonies at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.
Not many have heard about the Cross Bar Ranch, and only a few people have made the trip to visit and explore this unique piece of land.
Storm chasing is attracting more visitors from around the world to the area as the hobby grows on media, storm bus tours and reality television shows.
