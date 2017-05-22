Two hospitalized, one arrested after early morning stabbing

Two Amarillo residents have been hospitalized and one suspect has been arrested after a stabbing early this morning in west Amarillo.
Four suspects have been arrested after a burglary early Monday morning.
Amarillo Garden Apartments is hosting a community health fair Tuesday afternoon.
Pampa ISD campuses have been placed on "shelter in place" status with limited access to the schools due to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
