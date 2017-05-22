Two hospitalized, one arrested after early morning stabbing

Two Amarillo residents have been hospitalized and one suspect has been arrested after a stabbing early this morning in west Amarillo.

At 6:37 a.m., officers were sent to a duplex at 3400 West 11th on a trauma call. When they arrived, a 34-year-old man who was suffering from a knife wound in the chest met the officers outside the apartment.

He said that he was asleep in the home when someone broke in and stabbed him. Police say he fought with the suspect who also stabbed a female in the home.

Officers say they found a 32-year-old female on the floor inside of the home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say furniture and property were broken in the home, indicating there had been a fight.

Initial investigation suggests that the suspect had entered the home through a window and attacked both victims while they were sleeping. Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation led to the identification of a 30-year-old male that has or had a prior relationship with the female victim. He was located today at 4300 South Austin and was taken into custody.

Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes and Detective Division investigators are investigating this incident.

