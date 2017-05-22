Four arrested after early morning burglary

Four suspects have been arrested after a burglary early Monday morning.

Around 12:56 a.m., Amarillo Police Department officers were called to a house at 3800 Hancock on reports of gunshots in the area, but officers were unable to locate any suspects.

At 1:21 a.m., officers went back to 3800 Hancock on a call that someone was trying to kick in the caller's door.

Police say the resident in the house saw four people come through the front door. The resident then grabbed a gun for protection.

Police say the suspects saw the resident with the gun and fled the scene. As they were fleeing, police say one of the suspects turned around and fired at least one shot towards the victim, striking the door.

The victim was not injured.

Police say they tracked the suspects to an apartment at 3920 South Bell where five males and one female were detained for investigation. Officers investigating the incident say they found a handgun in the apartment and located items that were reported stolen from a vehicle at 6000 Hatfield on May 20.

Jaelin Tracy Ford, 17, Ivory Da'Tious Jackson, 20, Kyler Brashawn Tucker, 18, were arrested for burglary of a habitation intending another felony and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Antoinette Elissa Diaz, 18, was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information, and a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

All four suspects were booked into the Randall County jail.

The investigation into the stolen items located in the apartment is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.