Local organizations providing health screenings

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Garden Apartments is hosting a community health fair Tuesday afternoon.

Several local organizations will provide health screenings.

The health fair will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Garden Apartments located at 1223 South Roberts.

For more information, call 242-1572. 

