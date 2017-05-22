Pampa ISD campuses on shelter in place

Pampa ISD campuses have been placed on "shelter in place" status with limited access to the schools due to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
Film crews were in Amarillo over the weekend filming a new pilot featuring Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
