Pampa ISD campuses on shelter in place

Pampa ISD campuses have been placed on "shelter in place" status with limited access to the schools due to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

At around 1:00 this afternoon, the Pampa Junior High School Resource Officer received a report from a concerned parent about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

The campus was immediately placed on lock down until additional officers arrived.

At that time, the vehicle was no longer on the premises and the campus status was changed to "shelter in place" with limited access.

As a precaution, all campuses have been placed on a "shelter in place" status with limited access until the threat has been found and neutralized.

At this time, all campuses will be limiting visitors.

Dismissal for all campuses is normal schedule at this time.

