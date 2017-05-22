SWAT situation ends as police make contact

Police have detained a man without incident outside an Amarillo home, ending a brief SWAT situation Monday afternoon.

The Amarillo Police Department said officers made contact with the man when they called him out with a loudspeaker. He was not armed and walked out toward the officers.

He will be taken an area hospital to determine if additional assistance is necessary.

Heavily-armed personnel responded to the 3700 block of Harmony around 1 p.m. APD says a call was made by the man's family saying he had access to weapons and was threatening to hurt himself.

Ridgecrest Elementary, a nearby school, was placed on lockout as police investigated.

