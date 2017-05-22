RECALL ALERT: Electric ranges recalled following plumber's death

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Arçelik A.S. of Turkey and Beko US, of Bolingbrook, Ill. are announcing the voluntary recall of about 6,300 Blomberg and Summit brand freestanding electric ranges. The electric ranges can become energized because a screw was not installed to secure the grounding strap during manufacturing, posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.

In August 2016, a 52-year-old professional plumber from Portsmouth, New Hampshire died from electrocution when he came in contact with an energized range and a grounded object.

This recall involves Blomberg BERU 24200 SS, BERU 24100 SS and Summit CLRE24 24-inch wide freestanding glass top electric ranges. The ranges were sold in stainless steel and black. A label on the lower frame of the range inside the over door has the brand name “Blomberg” or “Summit,” the model name and number BERU 24200 SS, BERU 24100 SS or CLRE24 and a 10-digit serial number. Serial numbers included in the recall are:

12 XXXXXX XX 15 XXXXXX XX 16 XXXXXX 03 16 XXXXXX 06 13 XXXXXX XX 16 XXXXXX 01 16 XXXXXX 04 16 XXXXXX 07 14 XXXXXX XX 16 XXXXXX 02 16 XXXXXX 05 16 XXXXXX 08

The ranges were sold by AJ Madison, State Street Discount and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2012 through March 2017 for between $1,000 and $1,500.

They were manufactured by Arçelik A.S. in Turkey.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ranges, and avoid all direct contact with the product until the electricity supply is shut off. Consumers should contact Arçelik A.S. to schedule a free on-site inspection and repair.

Contact Arçelik toll-free at 877-271-1489 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.blombergappliances.us and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ranges and avoid touching the range until electricity to the range is turned off at the fuse box. Consumers should contact the firm to schedule a free on-site inspection and repair.

