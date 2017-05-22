Amarillo Doctor featured in new reality TV show

Film crews were in Amarillo over the weekend filming a new pilot featuring Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center.

Staff was in makeup and crews were buzzing around the office as crews filmed the new reality TV show.

Proven Entertainment, who is the producer of the popular TV show Extreme Makeover Home Edition, was in Amarillo to shoot a reality TV show about a local doctor working to help others in our community.

The crew focused on Dr. William Graves and his efforts to provide his services to local heroes and servicemen and women who could not afford it otherwise.

Bright and early Sunday, May, 21, Dr graves gave the first recipient, June, a brand new smile.

After a four hour surgery and some recovery time, her family and friends threw her a party to see her life changing transformation.

According to Dr. Graves, it was four long days of filming but it was worth every minute to change a life.

